Register to attend FAMSAGA's week-long health conference towards sustainable development

With healthcare being central to overall development of a region, the General Assembly, whose vision is improving the health of the African people, is organizing a week-long conference.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(File)

From the 18th -24th November 2018, the Federation of African Medical Students’ Associations General Assembly (FAMSA GA) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in grand style by hosting the first ever health conference of its kind at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria

With healthcare being central to overall development of a region, the General Assembly, whose vision is improving the health of the African people, is organizing a week-long conference themed: Repositioning Healthcare in Africa for Sustainable Development.  Of the 17 interwoven global Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 3 is specific to health. The FAMSA General Assembly is a proposed solution that will bring together young vibrant minds as well as professionals and relevant stakeholders in both the public and private sectors from across  Africa  and beyond  to  discuss  ideas  and  initiate  steps  towards the goal.

This strategic event will involve key-stakeholders in the healthcare industry  in  Africa  and  the  world,  to  interact  with  healthcare  students  and  youths  to reflect,  debate,  discuss  and  proffer  novel recommendations towards a healthier  future. The conference will feature keynote address by Dr. Matshidiso Moeti (WHO Regional Director), plenary sessions, workshops, trainings, hackathon sessions, and scientific presentations on carefully selected subthemes all related and contributory to the goal.

Over 1,000 delegates including Medical students,  Healthcare professionals (HCPs), Policymakers, Researchers, Academicians, Industry experts from across the globe will be at this conference and it promises to be effective in stirring a change in the African healthcare sector.

To be a part of the conference, follow the link to register https://famsaga2018.com/register/

For more information, you can also visit the website http://famsaga2018.com/

 

