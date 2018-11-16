Real estate agent in coma after bad nose job, her brain swells

news

A few weeks ago, Pulse examined why people get plastic surgery and other forms of body enhancement. Yesterday, Pulse also reported the sad case of Desiree Davis, a model, and mother of two who got bum enlargement injections in 2010 but now requires intense medical attention to address the silicone that has spread from her bum to her back.

Yesterday, a video she made on her Instagram account, @thesmileyasian telling women to love themselves the way they are and not seek body enhancements has since gone viral on the internet. She has also set up a GoFundMe account to source funds for her health.

Over the past few hours, news has broken real estate agent, Laura Avila, resident in Texas, United States has slipped into a drug-induced coma after she suffered a cardiac arrest for four minutes. Laura reportedly left the US to get plastic surgery done on her nose in Ciudad, Juarez, Mexico because she heard it was cheaper there. After the cardiac arrest, she started having seizures, indicating brain injuries. She has a Fiancee, but he was unaware of her plans.

A friend of Avila’s, Liz Hernandez, told the Dallas Morning News, “They put the anesthesia in her spine, instead of intravenously.”

In the accompanying message to the GoFundMe account set up by Laura’s sister, Angie Avila, to help raise funds for the help she requires, Angie says Laura was not allowed to travel for six days before being allowed to move her back to El Paso, Texas, US for adequate medical care.

Her Lawyer says the brain damage was caused by the young doctor-in-charge administering anesthesia too early while the head Doctor was running late.

In the statement on that GoFundMe account, Laura writes, “It is with a heavy heart that I request your prayers and assistance in this great time of need. My sister Laura Avila has endured a tragedy that has been very heavy on our family. I have known my sister to be a giver since I came to this planet.

“I watched my sister give support and love to my parents who tried giving us a life in Texas. Laura has given me a firm, unconditional love as a sister and a friend to accomplish dreams and travel the world. I watched her give herself so open to people in her friendship, counseling, laughter, wit, business genius and work ethic.



“On October 30th, Laura was obtaining a medical procedure at a clinic in Ciudad. Juarez, Mexico. Without knowledge to her fiancé, Laura suffered a cardiac arrest for four minutes. She was then placed into a medically induced coma to prevent further damage to her brain that was caused by the complications she experienced during anesthesia.

“Physicians recently began to slowly remove medications to take her out of the coma.

“However due to brain lesions, it is too soon to know the state she will be in from the damage she has sustained until she awakens. Laura is still in critical condition.

“She is currently experiencing seizures as an indication of brain injury. She had been in an Intensive Care Unit in Mexico for six days before we were allowed to get her back to the U.S. In the event that she wakes up, it is likely she will need to begin physical therapy and rehabilitation for an unforeseen period of time.



“We have hired attorneys in Juarez, Mexico, who are assisting us in our quest for her medical records so she can be better assisted. We fear her records will be altered, so aside from worrying about her well -being, we are simultaneously trying to move quickly on the legal end.



“Any assistance you provide will go to her medical bills, which have quickly accrued in the last six days. Approximately $25,000 was incurred in Juarez plus transferring costs which are yet to be determined. In El Paso, the costs began accumulating from the minute EMS picked her up at the border.

“She does not have medical insurance, so everything will come out of pocket. Any remaining funds will go to our parents who have missed work to be with Laura; her fiancé Cruz who is also missing days at work and buying plane tickets to fly back and forth between El Paso and Dallas, TX, where he resides; and myself, a current law student at SMU, for flight expenses from traveling between Dallas and El Paso to go to school and also be with Laura and ensure her legal case proceeds in Mexico.



“For those who cannot financially assist us, I implore you to please pray for her speedy recovery. If you know or have met Laura, you know she gives us all life. Laura exudes love, life, laughter, joy, selflessness, enlightenment, passion, friendship, loyalty, forgiveness, wisdom, and so much more.

“There is truly nothing that woman cannot execute with perfection — she’s the best cook I know, she’s a fantastic dancer, a powerhouse singer, and she gives everyone a reason to smile. She is my Heartbeat. Without Laura, I would not be where I am today. She is my sister, a second mom to me, my best friend, and my #1 fan.

She has always taken care of me, supported me, encouraged me, and believed in me — something she does for all the people she loves. Cruz has been everything she fell in love with him for, and more so during this completely surreal ordeal. I have leaned on him in a way I know she would smile so big watching.

“ In return, all I ask is that you keep her in your prayers and assist us in any way you can. Our strong girl needs us.”

The statement was then signed by her family members, Laura Avila, Cruz Avila, Francisco Avila, and Monica Avila.

As at 9:15 Nigerian time on November 16, 2018, the account has raised $75,940 of the required $150,000 required.