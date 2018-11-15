Pulse.ng logo
Read chilly story of how SARS on mufti directly shot at vigilante

The complainant made the allegation at a public hearing on alleged human rights violation by SARS.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
SARS operatives extorts, sexually harasses pretty lady play Read chilly story of how SARS on mufti directly shot at vigilante (Pulse)

A 50-year-old vigilante, Agbodemu Ishola,  on  Wednesday  told the Presidential Panel on Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) Reform that some members of SARS  directly shot at him.

He, however,  said that the bullet did not penetrate his body because he was ‘fortified’  by his father.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long public hearing began  at the Ikeja High Court on Tuesday.

It is chaired by the Executive Secretary of the  National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu.

The complainant, who resides at No. 1 Jones St., Apapa Road, Ebute Meta in Lagos, also accused  SARS of unlawful arrests and detention,  extortion  as well as cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

On March 3,  2017,  at 5.00 p. m., I heard a gunshot and saw people running helter skelter. I saw men with guns on mufti, they came with a van without number plate.

“I got out and saw that the men had raided some of the residents. I tried to approach them with my Vigilance Identity Card but was shot by the men.

“The gunshot did not penetrate into my body because I was  fortified by my father.

“I am a native of Osun,  no gun shot can penetrate into my body, ” he told the panel.

The complainant said that the SARS members removed their mufti when they were about to leave.

”And I saw SARS logo on them,” he said.

He added that said he was unlawfully detained and tortured by SARS,  and is  currently receiving medical attention at Lagos State Teaching Hospital.

The defence counsel, Mr S. Idachaba, objected to the claims of the complainant,  saying that there was no case of gunshot in the medical report presented by him.

After 15 minutes break, the chairman of the panel ruled that the case be put on hold in order to give room for more evidence.

The public hearing will continue on Thursday.

NAN reports that other members of the panel include Mr Tijani Muhammed (Representative of Police Service Commission), David Shagba (Public Complaints Commission), Rtd Hashimu Argungu, Mrs Iyabode Ogunseye (Nigeria Bar Association), Chino Obiagwu (SAN –  (Civil Society), Abdulraham Yakubu (NHRC) and Prof.   Mauazu Abubakar, (University of Maiduguri).

NAN also reports that the panel has received 36 complaints in South West Zone in the public hearing on alleged human rights violation by SARS.

