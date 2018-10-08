Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Racial Crime: Italian shoots Africans, gets 12 years in prison

Racist killer Italian man gets sentenced to jail for shooting Nigerian in racially charged killing

The man has since apologized for his deeds, but the deed had been done.

  • Published:
Racial Crime: Italian shoots Africans, gets 12 years in prison play

Luca Fraini, the man who shot five African in a misguided racially charged shooting spree has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

(Linda Ikeji's Blog)

On January 31, 2018, the body of 18-year old Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata, allegedly her raped, murdered and dismembered by Nigerian, Innocent Oseghale, who has since been charged.

play Luca Fraini gets sentenced to jail for shooting Nigerian in racially charged killing (Linda Ikeji's Blog)

On February 3, 2018, 29-year old man, Luca Fraini, went on a drive-by shooting spree in the central Italian city of Macerata, injuring six people of African origin from Mali, Nigeria, and Ghana. The shootings started around 11 am around the Via dei Velini area before driving his Alfa Romeo back to the city centre, targeting immigrants.

The shootings lasted for around two hours, till Fraini came out of his car, mounted a monument and performed a fascist ‘Roman’ salute.

Although none of the six people shot were mortally wounded, one was thought to be seriously injured at the time.

ALSO READ: Abuja woman fatally stabbed multiple times in her sleep by her nanny

Eight months later…

In the first week of October, Fraini was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shooting of six African immigrants in Macerata. During his sentencing, he said, “I am sorry for the injuries I caused. While in prison, I have understood that the colour of ones’ skin has nothing to do with anything. I wanted justice for Pamela.”

It has since been discovered that nobody died in the violent attacks, but Trani has faced justice for his offences. Oseghale has however denied killing Pamela, claiming she died for drug-related causes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet
3 Shocking A cow with two heads has been spotted in Gombe - Is it alive?bullet

Related Articles

Leke Adeboye Pastor Adeboye's son, comes for Daddy Freeze on WhatsApp
Nnedi Okorafor American-born Nigerian author to launch new sci-fi comic series, "LaGuardia"
Public Disgrace Hairdresser tries to pull out hair of 'slay queen' who refused to pay [video]
Abomination 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra
Pimp Woman sues Facebook for sex trafficking
Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them, but go scot free
Police vs. Police Drunk Ethiopian officer shoots and kills 2 colleagues while drunk, before being shot himself

Metro

Divorce: Wife withholds sex, man petitions for divorce
Maximum Konji Man urges court to dissolve his marriage as he's starved of sex
Project Dobberman TechAdvance, Edo State Government roll out automated revenue administration scheme
Everything you need to know about the event that rocked Nigeria, the Oyakhilome wedding
The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event that rocked Nigeria
Abuja woman stabbed and killed in her sleep by her Nanny
Killer Abuja woman fatally stabbed multiple times in her sleep by her nanny
X
Advertisement