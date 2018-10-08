news

On January 31, 2018, the body of 18-year old Pamela Mastropietro near Macerata, allegedly her raped, murdered and dismembered by Nigerian, Innocent Oseghale, who has since been charged.

On February 3, 2018, 29-year old man, Luca Fraini, went on a drive-by shooting spree in the central Italian city of Macerata, injuring six people of African origin from Mali, Nigeria, and Ghana. The shootings started around 11 am around the Via dei Velini area before driving his Alfa Romeo back to the city centre, targeting immigrants.

The shootings lasted for around two hours, till Fraini came out of his car, mounted a monument and performed a fascist ‘Roman’ salute.

Although none of the six people shot were mortally wounded, one was thought to be seriously injured at the time.

Eight months later…

In the first week of October, Fraini was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shooting of six African immigrants in Macerata. During his sentencing, he said, “I am sorry for the injuries I caused. While in prison, I have understood that the colour of ones’ skin has nothing to do with anything. I wanted justice for Pamela.”

It has since been discovered that nobody died in the violent attacks, but Trani has faced justice for his offences. Oseghale has however denied killing Pamela, claiming she died for drug-related causes.