In Ogun State, a priest identified as Lekan Olukolu tries to free a woman Idowu Ogunkoya, of witchcraft but unfortunately kills her in the process.

The deceased who is 25 years old visits Olukolu's shrine on the request of her parents but she ends up dead after taking a concoction meant to deliver her.

Lekan Olukolu was arrested on Sunday, August 19, 2018, after her fiancé Lucky Oghenetega reported the incident to the police.

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ago Iwoye division, Adeola Adedoyin, led detectives to the shrine situated at the Ojuolota area of Ijesha Road in Ago Iwoye, where the priest was promptly arrested," Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesperson for the police confirms to Punch News.

Father of the deceased arrested

Temitayo Ogunkoya, the father of the deceased has also been arrested.

On the order of the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, he is to transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta alongside the priest.

Ahmed Iliyasu, the Ogun State Police Commissioner has urged "members of the public to desist from primitive and barbaric ways of dealing with matters, especially issues that have to do with human life".

He notes this in a report by Punch.