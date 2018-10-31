Pretty Mike finds love in sex doll that never disappoints him

Some may see a sex doll but Pretty Mike has found comfort and companionship in his birthday gift to himself.
On his Instagram he is pictured with his quiet company captured sitting on his lap.
In a video attached to his post on Wednesday, October, 31, 2018, he seemed at peace as he stroke the sex doll's hair.
In the comment section of the post, a follower thinks the sex doll looks older than the club owner.
He got into the conversation for awkward reasons in January 2017, when he was alleged to dehumanized some ladies.