Pretty Mike finds love in sex doll that never disappoints him

Some may see a sex doll but Pretty Mike has found comfort and companionship in his birthday gift to himself.

  • Published:
Pretty Mike finds love in sex doll that never disappoints him play

Pretty Mike celebrates his  birthday with a sex doll he seemed pleased with.

(Instagram/prettymikeoflagos)

Pretty Mike has found love in a sex doll he bought for himself as a birthday gift. He calls it his companion - one that never disappoints him.

On his Instagram he is pictured with his quiet company captured sitting on his lap.

In a video attached to his post on Wednesday, October, 31, 2018, he seemed at peace as he stroke the sex doll's hair.

ALSO READ: Pretty Mike now drinks from baby feeder

In the comment section of the post, a follower thinks the sex doll looks older than the club owner.

He got into the conversation for awkward reasons in January 2017, when he was alleged to dehumanized some ladies.

