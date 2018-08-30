news

Get ready for the finale showdown of the Premier Cool 5-A-side football competition, tagged ‘Turf Wars’, as eight teams will battle it out this weekend on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Children International School, Lekki.

The event promises to be nothing like you’d expect; a social gathering of cool individuals, football enthusiasts, fans and supporters enjoying a cool mix of football, food, drinks, music, fun activities, and loads of giveaways!

Already confirmed to thrill guests at the Premier Cool Turf Wars finale event is superstar music sensation, Skales! Also billed to perform at the event is Project Fame star Immaculate, amongst others!

Following the successful Match Day 1 qualifiers, eight teams were eliminated from the competition, while eight others proceeded to the finals. The winning team will get a cash prize of N3million, while the second and third runners up will walk away with N1.5million and N750, 000 respectively.

The Premier Cool Turf Wars is endorsed by the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and powered by SociaLiga.

Premier has been in Nigeria for over 30 years and recently relaunched the brand with new offerings and variants to provide consumers with the total personal care.

For more info visit www.premiercoolturfwars.com.ng You can also keep up with event by following @premiercoolng and #PremierCoolTurfWars on social media.

