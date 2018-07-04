Pulse.ng logo
Pregnant woman burnt to death when black market petrol exploded

Trying To Survive Black market petrol explodes and burns pregnant woman to death

A collision between a SUV and a motorcycle driven by a pregnant woman has led to her death. The incident occurred in Delta state.

  • Published:
Black market petrol explodes and burns pregnant woman to death play

Fire service kill the fire from an explosion which involved a pregnant woman.

(Vanguard News)
A pregnant woman named Madam Gbogbo has been burnt to death when a quantity of petrol she was hoping to sell in black market poured while riding a motorcycle.

She reportedly died on Tuesday when a SUV hit her at the Navy junction in Delta State.

Black market petrol explodes and burns pregnant woman to death play

Motorists buy petrol from black market sellers during time of scarcity.

(The Nation)

 

It was gathered that she was travelling on the motorcycle by herself when the vehicle hit her.

The impact of the collision had caused the fuel to explode the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered.

“The woman was returning from a petrol depot with a jerry can of fuel she bought when the jeep knocked down her motorcycle.

“She was personally riding the motorcycle with the jerry can placed on the tank in front of her.

“The fuel exploded in the process, and there was nothing anyone could do to save her life," a private source told NAN.

Black market petrol explodes and burns pregnant woman to death play

An image shows the devastation from a petrol tanker explosion.

(The Guardian Nigeria)

 

It gathered from Mr Andrew Aniamaka, a spokesperson for the police that the driver of the SUV has been arrested.

