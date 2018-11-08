Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju

Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju

Pastor Kelechi Iwuanyanwu and his alleged mistress and Woman Leader in the church, Ruth Eze as well as the assistant pastor, Kalu Ikeagwu were reportedly murdered at his residence at Umuobia Housing Estate of Abia State in the early hours of October 14.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju play

A Nigerian evangelist, Prosper Peter Okwandu who was arrested following suspicion that he had a hand in the killing of his pastor childhood friend and two other church members has admitted to the crime, with an ‘explanation’.

Pastor Kelechi Iwuanyanwu and his alleged mistress and Woman Leader in the church, Ruth Eze as well as the assistant pastor, Kalu Ikeagwu were reportedly murdered at his residence, located at Umuobia Housing Estate of Abia State in the early hours of October 14.

The founder of Winds of Glory Ministry, Umuahia and his two others members were reportedly slaughtered by assailants who attacked them with machetes.

However, investigations have led to the arrest of Prosper Peter Okwandu who admitted to the offence, but explained that he had taken the pastor to a fetish priest who helped him draw crowd to his ministry. The News Agency of Nigeria reports him as saying the deceased has not shown any appreciation to him after his success, “but started avoiding me.”

READ ALSO: Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls

Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another over juju play

 

“When his ministry was not doing well, he approached me for help and I took him to a native doctor in Ikare, Ondo state, who prepared a charm for him,” the suspect revealed.

The suspect said when Pastor Kelechi Iwuanyanwu begun to make money as a result of the catalyst role he had played by taking him to a native doctor, he had been expecting a financial reward in return as was agreed, but the deceased was enjoying the wealth alone.

Okwandu disclosed that he became bitter and hired the services of some assailants who laid ambush in front of Mr Iwuanyanwu’s residence around midnight.

In his own word, the suspect said:  “As soon as he came back and opened the gate, the boys went into the apartment, where they matcheted the three of them to death.” 

According to him, his original plan was not to kill, but to just rob the pastor of some of his belongings and share the booty with his contract killers. However, it became necessary in their wisdom to kill them because one of the deceased had recognised them.

Prosper Peter Okwandu is reportedly helping the Nigerian authorities in further investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie
Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home

Metro

Man catches wife having sex with his brother and shoots both dead
Man catches wife having sex with his brother and shoots both dead
Introducing the new fashion store “Bella Vehida”
Introducing the new fashion store “Bella Vehida”
Nigerian man takes out 3 men during attack by a group of 10
Nigerian man takes out 3 men during attack by a group of 10
Yahoo boy seeks forgiveness from best friend's mum after submitting her name to native doctor
Yahoo boy seeks forgiveness from best friend's mum after submitting her name to native doctor
X
Advertisement