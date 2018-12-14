Pulse.ng logo
What is it with the Nigerian Police and unnecessary shootings?

In Port Harcourt: Policeman allegedly shoot a man for arguing with him (Video)

The man was shot in the leg.

  • Published:
Port Harcourt Policeman shoots man for arguing with him(Video) play

Port Harcourt Policeman shoots man for arguing with him(Video)

(Premium Times)

‘Accident discharge’ is the Nigerian slogan for wrongful murders. The Nigerian Police Force is known for perpetuating some of the most horrific acts known to man and they do not look like stopping anytime soon.

During a year in which we ended SARS or forced a political move that "overhauled" SARS, we need to solve the problem that is the Nigerian police. Again, the Nigerian Police has struck another deathly blow of careless discharge. A member of the Rivers State Police Command has shot a man in the leg.

According to the person who broke the news, Chibuzo ‘King Absolute’ Anthony who tweets @KingAbsolute narrated that the man who was shot was traveling to Lagos when the office flagged the bus he was traveling in. There was then an altercation before the policeman shot the unidentified man in the leg for arguing with him.

ALSO READ: Here is why tribal marks on children should be outlawed

King Absolute also accompanied the post with a video. He narrated that, “A policeman shot a traveler in the leg on East-West Road, Rumuge area of Port Harcourt. A witness said they were traveling to Lagos when said officer flagged their bus for checks. In the ensuing argument, the officer shot the unarmed traveler for daring to question him.

The video was posted on Twitter at 8:03 am on December 13, 2018.

 

