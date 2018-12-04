Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads

The parts were harvested off a body from Ifon, Ondo State.
The DELSU murder of Elozino Joshualia Ogege was particularly instructive as Pulse questioned the truth in getting rich off the age-old ‘money ritual’ narrative. In the end, the answer is inconclusive, but the point was made.
According to Makawai, Ondo State Police Command arrested popular 48-year-old Osun State businessman, Supo Bamidele along Erefe area, Ondo road, Ile Ife.
He was caught with fresh human head, two hands, and three pounds of human flesh wrapped in a polythene sack. Bamidele was arrested alongside his herbalist, Amos Suleiman.
Bamidele then told the police that Amos asked him to bring a human head and two palms for money rituals. Amos, however, denied those claims.