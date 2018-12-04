Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads

Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh

The parts were harvested off a body from Ifon, Ondo State.

  • Published:
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads play

Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads

(Makawai)

The human part market appears to have become a booming anti-venture that causes people pain and robs people of their most fundamental right — the right to life, usually stolen by selfish people, looking to profit off people’s grief and sadness.

The DELSU murder of Elozino Joshualia Ogege was particularly instructive as Pulse questioned the truth in getting rich off the age-old ‘money ritual’ narrative. In the end, the answer is inconclusive, but the point was made.

ALSO READ: UNIZIK Student says he wants to be a billionaire through rituals

play Bamidele and his herbalist, Amos Suleiman (Makawai)

According to Makawai, Ondo State Police Command arrested popular 48-year-old Osun State businessman, Supo Bamidele along Erefe area, Ondo road, Ile Ife. 

He was caught with fresh human head, two hands, and three pounds of human flesh wrapped in a polythene sack. Bamidele was arrested alongside his herbalist, Amos Suleiman.

Bamidele then told the police that Amos asked him to bring a human head and two palms for money rituals. Amos, however, denied those claims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysiabullet

Related Articles

Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 147- Almond Milk featuring Ikon
Album Review: Meek Mill perfects the attempts of previous albums on "Championships"
UNIZIK Student says he wants to be a billionaire through rituals
UNILORIN student commits suicide after failing final year project a second time
Security guard burns his boss' brother after robbing him of N3m
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India

Metro

3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
Security guard kills his boss by fire after robbing him of N3m
Security guard burns his boss' brother after robbing him of N3m
UNILORIN final-yr boy kills himself as he fails project twice
UNILORIN student commits suicide after failing final year project a second time
X
Advertisement