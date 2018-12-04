Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads

news

The human part market appears to have become a booming anti-venture that causes people pain and robs people of their most fundamental right — the right to life, usually stolen by selfish people, looking to profit off people’s grief and sadness.

The DELSU murder of Elozino Joshualia Ogege was particularly instructive as Pulse questioned the truth in getting rich off the age-old ‘money ritual’ narrative. In the end, the answer is inconclusive, but the point was made.

ALSO READ: UNIZIK Student says he wants to be a billionaire through rituals

According to Makawai, Ondo State Police Command arrested popular 48-year-old Osun State businessman, Supo Bamidele along Erefe area, Ondo road, Ile Ife.

He was caught with fresh human head, two hands, and three pounds of human flesh wrapped in a polythene sack. Bamidele was arrested alongside his herbalist, Amos Suleiman.

Bamidele then told the police that Amos asked him to bring a human head and two palms for money rituals. Amos, however, denied those claims.