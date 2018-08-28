Pulse.ng logo
Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

After killing five persons including admission seekers, a polytechnic student gets judgement from an Osun mob.

  • Published:
Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car play

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede is killed by a mob after he crushed five persons to death with his car.

(LIB)

A mob has beaten a student identified as Fisayo to death after he reportedly kills five persons with his car.

The incident happened in Osun State on Monday, August 27, 2018, says blogger Linda Ikeji.

play

 

According to the report, the deceased is an undergraduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede. He wrote his final exam at the institution a week prior to the event.

LIB confirms that Fisayo and two other friends had consumed a high intake of drugs and were drunk by the time the driver killed five people.

Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car play

According to reports, the fate of the car owner may be extended to his school colleagues if they are caught wearing their I.D card.

(LIB)

 

Some of the persons reportedly killed by the car owner include tertiary school admission seekers, a motorcycle rider, and his passengers.

In the city where the incident occurred, students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede have been advised not to display their I.D cards or risk being lynched.

