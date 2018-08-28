news

A mob has beaten a student identified as Fisayo to death after he reportedly kills five persons with his car.

The incident happened in Osun State on Monday, August 27, 2018, says blogger Linda Ikeji.

According to the report, the deceased is an undergraduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede. He wrote his final exam at the institution a week prior to the event.

LIB confirms that Fisayo and two other friends had consumed a high intake of drugs and were drunk by the time the driver killed five people.

Some of the persons reportedly killed by the car owner include tertiary school admission seekers, a motorcycle rider, and his passengers.

In the city where the incident occurred, students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede have been advised not to display their I.D cards or risk being lynched.