Policemen join hands with vigilantes to arrest cop killers

In partnership with different vigilance units, the police force in Nasarawa State are on a scout to apprehend criminals who reportedly killed a policeman .

A number of security personnel have been sent to the Wamba where the deceased was slaughtered.

A police spokesperson Samaila Usman confirmed this yesterday at a press conference held in Lafia.

“Our men have been mobilised to within and outside the area.

"We are on top of the situation to ensure that those behind the killing of our officer are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We have also engaged the services of vigilance groups and sister security operatives in the state that could help with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected bandits that killed the officer while on duty in the Wamba LGA of the state,” says Usman in a Northern City News report.

Members of the public are advised to report anyone found with bullet wounds to the police.

Police search for any known relation of 6 months old baby abandoned by parents

In Anambra State, the police are making efforts to get in touch with anyone that can link an abandoned 6 months old baby girl with its parents .

The infant who was reportedly found on Monday, July 9, 2018, is believed to have been abandoned by its mother at a village known as Umukabia.

Mr Titus Ogudogwo, the chairman of a vigilante group located in the area offered the baby girl to the police when it was found by 10:50pm on the day.

“On the 9/7/2018 at about 2250hrs, Chairman Vigilante group, Neni branch, one Mr Titus Ogudogwo brought to Neni division a baby girl of about Six months old reasonably suspected to have been abandoned at Umukabia village Neni,” a police spokesperson SP Haruna Mohammed told The Nation News.

The Anambra police command is making efforts to ensure that the baby is connected to her family says reports.