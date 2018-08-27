Pulse.ng logo
Policemen beat up colleague for assaulting a pregnant woman

Defending The Innocent Policemen beat up colleague for assaulting a pregnant food seller

A group of policemen have defended a pregnant food seller after she received a harsh treatment from another officer.

A group of policemen are seen in a video as they try to arrest their colleague who reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

A disagreement over the price charged for a meal has caused a pregnant food seller to be assaulted by a policeman who has been been disciplined by his colleagues.

An Instagram video shows the moment when a group of cops descended on him in Opebi, Ikeja.

It is on Saturday, August 25, 2018, when the incident happened states a post on IG.

He reportedly lays hand on the expectant mum but he receives a beating in return.

