Policemen beat up colleague for assaulting a pregnant woman

A group of policemen have defended a pregnant food seller after she received a harsh treatment from another officer.
An Instagram video shows the moment when a group of cops descended on him in Opebi, Ikeja.
Policemen deal with a mopol for beating a pregnant lady . . A Mobile Policeman was, on Saturday, arrested for raising his hands against pregnant roadside food vendor in Lagos . . According to reports, the incident happened around Toyin roundabout, Opebi. The mopol was said to have approached the lady to buy N50 yam and N100 beans. . . However, trouble started when he was told that to get 3 pieces of yam, he has to pay N60. In the cause of the resulting argument, he descended on the lady. . . The attention of some policemen was later drawn to the incident and they promptly apprehended the erring officer before he was severely dealt with.
It is on Saturday, August 25, 2018, when the incident happened states a post on IG.
He reportedly lays hand on the expectant mum but he receives a beating in return.