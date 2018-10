news

A stray bullet has killed a boy identified as 'Jeje' on his birthday. A group of policemen reportedly visited his neighbourhood in Surulere and opened fire at no one in particular.

The deceased was hanging out with his friends in Iponri when the attack occurred.

A gory picture of the birthday celebrant shows him with an injury to his face. It is believed to have been caused by a bullet.