Policeman's eyes plucked out to make invisible jacket

Policeman's eyes plucked out to make invisible jacket

To make an invisible jacket for easy robbery, two men reportedly plucked out the eyes of an officer. They reportedly removed them when he was alive.

  • Published:
Two ritual killers have been arrested by the police after they plucked out the eyes of an officer.

A police officer Sergeant Umana Ishaya has had his eyes plucked out by two men who planned to use them to make an invisible jacket for robbery.

The pair Abubakar Sani, 35 and Abubakar Muhammed, 28, reportedly attacked the victim in Jos, Plateau State.

Three men involved in the killing of a policeman reportedly attacked the victim when he was on a special duty in Jos.

According to Punch News, an 80-year-old herbalist, Ussaini Musa is the recipient of the human parts. The goal according to Punch is to help the duo prepare a charm that will allow them to walk into a house to steal without being noticed.

The trio has reportedly been arrested by the police in Katsina State. Its commissioner Muhammadu Wakili presented them to the public at a press conference held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime, each stating the roles he played. They will be arraigned immediately investigation is completed," Punch gathered from the police chief.

While on an official assignment, a policeman met his end following an ambush organized by two men interested in boosting their robbery business.

Before he was killed, Sergeant Umana Ishaya was on a special duty in Jos when he was attacked.

The pair who approached him reportedly had an instruction to remove his eyes while he was alive.

