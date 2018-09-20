Policeman's eyes plucked out to make invisible jacket

news

A police officer Sergeant Umana Ishaya has had his eyes plucked out by two men who planned to use them to make an invisible jacket for robbery .

The pair Abubakar Sani, 35 and Abubakar Muhammed, 28, reportedly attacked the victim in Jos, Plateau State.

According to Punch News, an 80-year-old herbalist, Ussaini Musa is the recipient of the human parts. The goal according to Punch is to help the duo prepare a charm that will allow them to walk into a house to steal without being noticed.

ALSO READ: How a policeman saved his partner from a thug who tried to steal his gun

The trio has reportedly been arrested by the police in Katsina State. Its commissioner Muhammadu Wakili presented them to the public at a press conference held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime, each stating the roles he played. They will be arraigned immediately investigation is completed," Punch gathered from the police chief.

Before he was killed, Sergeant Umana Ishaya was on a special duty in Jos when he was attacked.

The pair who approached him reportedly had an instruction to remove his eyes while he was alive.