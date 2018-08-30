Police storm black spot to capture murderous cultist

news

A 21-year-old man, Chinasa Oguamanam seems made for a life of crime following murderous activities with the Viking cult. It looks over for him after the police stormed a black spot to arrest him.

The police in Imo State parades him on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, according to Punch News. He is suspected of armed robbery, murder and cultism.

Andrew Enwerem, a spokesperson for the command confirms that the 21-year-old got nabbed on five days before he was presented to the public.

A statement by Enwerem is captured in a report by Punch.

“On August 23, the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, while on surveillance patrol within the Owerri metropolis and acting on a tip-off, stormed a black spot at Oguamanam Street, Owerri.

“In the operation, the officers arrested one Chinasa Oguamanam, 21, a native of Umuonyeche village in the Owerri Municipal Area of Imo State.

“The suspect has confessed to belonging to a secret cult known as Vikings, aka Baggas. He also confessed to the offence of armed robbery.

“According to his confessional statement, in 2012, himself and his group killed one Onyekachi on School Road among other crimes during secret cult clashes in Owerri.

“On August 18, 2018, at gunpoint, the gang also attacked and robbed one Amadi Chinonso of the sum of N25,000, Zenith Bank ATM card, one Lenovo iPad valued at N70,000, National Identity Card and other valuables at Edede Street, Owerri.

“The victim has come to identify him as the one that robbed and inflicted injuries on his head at gunpoint.”

A life of crime and reckless living began for Chinasa Oguamanam as a child peddling drugs .

The flare for knowledge ended for him since leaving secondary school.