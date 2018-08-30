Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police storm black spot to capture murderous cultist

Rotten Egg Police storm black spot to capture murderous cultist

A life of crime began for a Viking cultist Chinasa Oguamanam when he was only a child. A time that saw him peddle drugs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police storms black spot and capture murderous cultist play

Chinasa Oguamanam began crime at an early age. Now he has progressed to the level of armed robbery, murder and cultism.

(LIB)

A 21-year-old man, Chinasa Oguamanam seems made for a life of crime following murderous activities with the Viking cult. It looks over for him after the police stormed a black spot to arrest him.

The police in Imo State parades him on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, according to Punch News. He is suspected of armed robbery, murder and cultism.

Andrew Enwerem, a spokesperson for the command confirms that the 21-year-old got nabbed on five days before he was presented to the public.

Policemen called to a scene of violence encouraged by the presence of some cultists, reportedly took no action after observing the chaotic development. play

Policemen called to a scene of violence encouraged by the presence of some cultists, reportedly took no action after observing the chaotic development.

(Press)

 

A statement by Enwerem is captured in a report by Punch.

“On August 23, the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, while on surveillance patrol within the Owerri metropolis and acting on a tip-off, stormed a black spot at Oguamanam Street, Owerri.

“In the operation, the officers arrested one Chinasa Oguamanam, 21, a native of Umuonyeche village in the Owerri Municipal Area of Imo State.

 “The suspect has confessed to belonging to a secret cult known as Vikings, aka Baggas. He also confessed to the offence of armed robbery.

“According to his confessional statement, in 2012, himself and his group killed one Onyekachi on School Road among other crimes during secret cult clashes in Owerri.

“On August 18, 2018,  at gunpoint, the gang also attacked and robbed one Amadi Chinonso of the sum of N25,000, Zenith Bank ATM card, one Lenovo iPad valued at N70,000, National Identity Card and other valuables at Edede Street, Owerri.

“The victim has come to identify him as the one that robbed and inflicted injuries on his head at gunpoint.”

ALSO READ: Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist

Police storms black spot and capture murderous cultists play

An Eiye cultist kills himself in order to escape from stubborn ghosts. The deceased lived in Bariga, Lagos prior to his death.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

A life of crime and reckless living began for Chinasa Oguamanam as a child peddling drugs.

The flare for knowledge ended for him since leaving secondary school.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Evil Mind Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist
Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
Heartbreak OOU student accused of joining cult has caused mum to faint
In Lagos Police arrest 137 suspected cult members
Baddo They pay me N10,00 to kill - 20-year-old female cultist
In Ibadan Police nab suspected ritualist with 3 human skulls
This Is Mysterious Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him

Metro

Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Nothing Spoil Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Cult members beat policeman to death after one of them died
Revenge Cult members beat policeman to death in retaliation
Nigerian man covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia
Matter Of Life & Death Nigerian man covered in blood after jumping off building in Malaysia
See 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a ghost
Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a skull