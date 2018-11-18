Pulse.ng logo
Police question 21-year-old student who allegedly killed her baby

The spokesman for the Police Command in Enugu State, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Sunday said the suspect, Sandra Dimbo, allegedly carried out the action at Royal Lodge, Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area, on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Police on parade play Police question 21-year-old student who allegedly killed her baby (Nigeria Police Gazette)

The police in Enugu State have arrested a 21 year-old student for allegedly killing her baby soon after delivery.

The spokesman for the Police Command in Enugu State, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Sunday said the suspect, Sandra Dimbo, allegedly carried out the action at Royal Lodge, Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area, on Saturday.

“It was gathered that the mother of the late infant was said to have given birth to the baby on Nov. 17 and allegedly killed the child immediately after birth inside her room before the arrival of neighbours.

“It was further gathered that on that fateful day, the cry of a baby was heard in the suspect’s room which attracted neighbours to her room but they could not gain access until they forced themselves in.

“The neighbours only discovered after gaining access into the room that the baby that was delivered had been allegedly killed by the mother,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that full scale investigation had commenced into the incident, adding that the suspect was helping the police in their investigations.

“The dead body of the baby was also recovered by police operatives,’’ he said.

