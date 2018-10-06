Pulse.ng logo
Police parade 5 suspected ritualists with 11 human skull

The state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Saleh disclosed this on Friday, while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Ilorin.

  Published: 2018-10-06
The Kwara Police Command has arrested 5 suspected ritualists caught with 11 human skull, various human bones and hair at Aromaradu Area, Adewole Ilorin.

Saleh gave the suspects names as: Azeez Yakub, Salima Azeez, Isah Wasiu, Abubakar Isiaka and Soliu Yakub.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the police on Oct. 5, following the information received from residents of the area.

He also said that one Segun Akande was arrested on Sept. 22 at Sapati Area Ilorin over alleged theft of one Toyota Serena Bus with registration number KSF 626 XR belonging to KASMAG Transport LTD.

He added that investigation into the matter was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

