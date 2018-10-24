Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono

Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono

The body of Victoria Peprah was discovered after a neighbour said he had not seen the police chief for days.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Chief Inspector of the Sakumono police station is reported to have died in her room days before it was discovered by a neighbour.

The body of Victoria Peprah was discovered after a neighbour said he had not seen the police chief for days.

According to reports by Mynewsgh, police investigators who confirmed the incident said, one Richard Ofori of house Number 10A Nungua link at Baatsona in Accra stated that a pungent smell emanated from the Chief Inspector's room and decided to verify but that he saw flies all over the room.

READ MORE: Policeman shot in daylight robbery on Metro Mass Transit Bus

He said the neighbour lodged a complaint with the police which led the district commander superintendent Elizabeth Danquah and a team of police personnel who visited the room and found Victoria Peprah apparently dead and the body almost at a point of decomposing.

However, the body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in...bullet

Metro

Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
According to the nurse this was the bus involved in the fatal accident
Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe
 
I will return my dowry, my husband can't sexually satisfy me, wife tells court
Domestic Violence
Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court
X
Advertisement