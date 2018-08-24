Pulse.ng logo
Police nab 3 over alleged rail tracks vandalism in Enugu

  Published:
Suspected ritualist nabbed with 3 human skulls in Ibadan play

Men of the Nigerian police force (Ilustration)

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested three suspects believed to be behind the rail tracks vandalism and the sale of the components to their accomplices.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said on Friday in Enugu that the notorious suspected vandals were arrested on Aug. 21 in Emene at the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

Amaraizu said that items recovered from them included machetes, saws, cutter, digger, iron rods, one big spanner and long pincers as well as the vandalised items and a vehicle used in conveying the items.

He said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives of Emene Division who acted on a tip off that some suspected hoodlums were vandalising a rail track at Emene bush.

“It was gathered that following the information, police operatives got to the scene where one of the suspects, Monday Uche from Ebonyi, was promptly nabbed after being overpowered.

“His arrest and revelation led to the arrest of Henry Uche of Amauda Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi, a bus driver, whose bus with registration number XT 102 GGE was allegedly used in conveying the stolen items.

“Also arrested in connection with the incident is one Ofor of number 47 Okorocha Lane, Ukwuoji within Emene,’’ Amaraizu said in a statement.

The police spokesman said that a manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang had been intensified.

“The suspects are currently helping the police operatives in their investigations which has commenced,’’ he said. 

