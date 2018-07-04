Pulse.ng logo
Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said that two suspects were arrested with the drug during a stop and search operation.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Policemen attached to Trade-Fair division under the Police Command in Lagos State have intercepted 30 cartons of Tramadol concealed in vehicle’s spare parts.

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said that two suspects were arrested with the drug during a stop-and -search operation on the Mile 2 Badagry Expressway

“On June 29, a team of policemen attached to Trade-fair Division while on a stop-and-search operation intercepted a Scania 220 truck with Reg. No FST-450-OD loaded with 30 cartons of Tramadol 100mg capsules neatly concealed under motor spare parts.

“In spite of the fact that the drugs were carefully concealed, the eagle-eyed police operatives were able to detect the illegal consignment.

“The driver of the truck and his conductor were arrested and the truck recovered for further investigation.

“Let me reiterate that the command will not rest on its oars until our streets are rid of hard drugs. The reward for hard work is hard work.

“Our children must be saved from the evil effects of illicit drugs. Suspects will definitely be taken to court,” Imohimi said.

The commissioner also said that the command had arrested four armed robbery suspects at Magbon, Badagary area of the state.

“On the June 29, the same day the command intercepted a truck laden with Tramadol capsules, our operatives at the Magbon end arrested a gang of four armed robbery suspects.

“These dare-devil robbers who had been terrorising Magbon, Badagry and environs, had been under our radar until luck ran out on them when they attacked one Cletus Odom at Magbon junction, Badagry, Lagos.

“The robbers snatched N250,000 from the said Cletus Odom at gunpoint.

“However, while the operation was ongoing, a good Nigerian watching from a safe distance how a helpless citizen was being attacked, placed a call to the DPO in charge of Morogbo Division, who quickly rushed to the scene with his men.

"They engaged the robbers forcing them to retreat into a nearby swamp where they were arrested.

“Recovered from them are the following exhibits: one locally made double barrel Pistol loaded with two live cartridges; a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with reg. No. MUS 330 OJ, which they used during the operation and the stolen N250,000.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 31 persons suspected to be involved in armed robbery, cult activities and other crimes were presented to newsmen by the commissioner.

