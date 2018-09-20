Police confirm kidnap of Borno APC chairman’s 4-year-old son

news

The Borno Police Command on Thursday confirmed the kidnap of a four-year-old son of the Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ali Bukar-Dalorin while in Maiduguri Capital School on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Demian Chukwu, made the confirmation while reacting to the incident at a news conference in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said that the toddler was nabbed from school and taken to unknown destination.

The commissioner said the command had lunched full scale investigation to rescue the child from his abductors’ custody.

He warned politicians against plotting evil against their opponents because of political ambition.

“This is a clarion call to all politicians to always watch their back against their opponents.

They must be very careful and vigilant at all times. Parents should also monitor their children and report any suspected individuals to the security for prompt action,” Chikwu said.