Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police confirm kidnap of 16 miners in Kaduna

In Kaduna Police confirm kidnap of 16 miners

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

  • Published:
Man with gunshot wound overpowers 3 armed robbers play Police confirm kidnap of 16 miners in Kaduna (PM NEWS Nigeria)

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday said 16 miners have been kidnapped in Bogoma village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Sabo said the 16 miners were abducted on Tuesday night when the truck they were travelling in was intercepted by armed bandits shortly after they left their mining site on their way home.

“The bandits kidnapped one Isa Tanimu and 15 others all of the same village,” Sabo said.

He added that a team of the Police Anti Kidnapping Unit are currently combing the area to rescue the miners and arrest the kidnappers.

He disclosed that information available indicated that a link had been established with the abductors and “the Police is making discreet efforts to track them down.”

Sabo described the incident as quite unfortunate, but assured that the command was  doing its best to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“We appeal to the general public to assist the police with useful information towards ensuring that the criminals are brought to book,” the command spokesman said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Enjoyment White garment prophet seen having fun with a female wedding...bullet
2 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
3 Heartless Man deliberately infects his girlfriends with HIVbullet

Related Articles

In Burkina Faso Blast kills 8 soldiers
In DR Congo Kivu, the forgotten war in the heart of Africa
In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap 15 persons
Fayemi All you need to know about Ekiti APC shooting
Election Fragile peace deal on agenda as Colombia prepares for polls
In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village
In DR Congo 7 killed in 'terror' shooting in Goma
Oby Ezekwesili 'I won't accept a job in Buhari's government', ex minister says
Lifestyle Meet the 'man of valor' that 'brings out the girl' in former World Bank VP, Oby Ezekwesili

Metro

Angry passenger slaps airline staff over cancelled flight
Airport Drama Angry passenger slaps airline staff over cancelled flight
Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Above The Law Soldier reportedly strips 'danfo' driver naked and here is why
Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone
Invasion Of Privacy Lady reportedly caught spying on Osoba's house with a drone
Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
'Otapiapia' Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink
X
Advertisement