Police arrest two suspects for the murder of Catholic priest

The men suspected of murdering a Catholic priest reportedly took away his vehicle after killing him.

  • Published:
The killers of a catholic priest reportedly murdered on Monday, September 10, 2018, have been apprehended by the police.

Two suspected murderers have been arrested by the police in Imo State for the death of a Catholic priest, Rev Father Jude Egbom.

Punch News confirms that the deceased was killed on the evening of Monday, September 10, 2018.

He was reportedly shot dead at the Nkwerre-Anara Road. The assailants took away his vehicle according to a report by Punch.

The suspects, Chigozie Uzoukwu, 33, and Peter Ochokwu, 21, were paraded three days after the attack by the Imo State police commissioner Dasuki Galadanchi who gave an assurance that the duo will not go unpunished.

Some efforts made by Galadanchi's Tactical Units reportedly helped in capturing the suspects.

