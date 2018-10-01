news

On Saturday, September 29, 2018, a pastor identified as Glory Raphael and three other perpetrators, running a baby making factory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have been arrested by Rivers State Police Command.

Apparently, the woman imprisons these girls and turns them into baby-making machines to then sell the babies they conceive. According to Southern City News, pregnant girls in her employ are all below 18 years old.

Upon finding out she was pregnant, one of the girls, Sandra Solomon claims she was told that she could sell her baby to the church. She claims she was linked up with the church by an 'agent'.

Solomon says, “I became pregnant and I did not know what to do. So, a lady told me that they sell babies in that church and I came there. The woman did not tell me how much they sell. I don’t want to sell my baby. As we were sleeping in the church, police came and arrested all of us.”

Favour Gabriel, 17, five months gone said, “The person that got me pregnant brought me to the woman’s house. He said I should stay with the woman and that when I put to bed, he will come and pick me.”

Rivers State, Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki who had paraded 39 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists a day prior told newsmen that Raphael was engaged in child trafficking disguised as a legal business. He said the sting operation was made possible by a collaboration with Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, State Criminal Intelligence, and Investigation Department.

Zaki says, “Men of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in a sting operation on Friday stormed the premises of one Gloria Raphael, who is the General Overseer of Mount Sinai Ministry at Rukpokwu. She is into the business of child trafficking.

“Sixteen pregnant women awaiting delivery and onward sale of the children to the waiting buyers were arrested. One of them by name Chinyere Nweke had labour yesterday (Friday) and was rushed to the police clinic where she gave birth to a baby girl,” He continued.

Upon questioning, Raphael denied the allegations, “There was a day my sister, Esther Joseph, called me to come and help her, saying somebody was sick. So they brought the girl. She brought two girls to me and they were having discharge. So I called a midwife to deliver them. Some of the girls came for prayers; they have husbands.”