Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arrest fake blind beggars using rented school kids

Police arrest fake blind beggars using rented school kids

The women who feign blindness and use rented kids to beg for alms, were arrested Friday by taskforce team of Anambra Ministry of Women Affairs, Social welfare and Children Development.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Fake blind beggars using rented kids to beg for alms have been arrested by the police in Nigeria.

READ MORE: Billionaire denies granting interview that claims she kneels to greet husband

The women who feign blindness and use rented kids to beg for alms, were arrested Friday by a taskforce team of Anambra Ministry of Women Affairs, Social welfare and Children Development.

play

One of the suspects revealed that one Edith, who hails from Ebonyi state and is currently at large, brings the kids to them every morning for them to rent at N1,000 per day (13 Cedis).

play

 

During interrogation, the Commissioner in-charge of the Ministry was able to discover that the kids don't even know where their real parents are.

It is being speculated that they are victims of kidnapping or trafficking.

play

 

READ MORE: Female students being robbed of panties and urine at gunpoint

It was also discovered that the group of fake beggars camp at Army Barracks, Onitsha and none of them are from Anambra State. Most of them are from Ebonyi, Abia, Kogi and Imo states

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)bullet
2 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Religious leader having sex with colleagues in the temple (Video)

Metro

Mortuary staff arrested for losing a corpse put under their care
Mortuary staff arrested for losing a corpse put under their care
Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife
Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife
Religious leader having sex with colleagues in the temple (Video)
Religious leader having sex with colleagues in the temple (Video)
Lady in thankful mood after escaping a snake that visited her shop
Lady in thankful mood after escaping a snake that visited her shop
X
Advertisement