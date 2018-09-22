Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest driver for allegedly killing his employer in Gombe

Briefing newsmen in Gombe on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said the driver allegedly killed the lecturer, aged 65, at his residence in Gombe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest driver for allegedly killing his employer in Gombe (Coded Naija)

The Gombe State Police Command says it has arrested a 25-year-old driver for allegedly killing his employer, Prof. Simon Apakwu of Federal University Kashere in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Gombe on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, said the driver allegedly killed the lecturer, aged 65, at his residence in Gombe.

Olukolu said the suspect was arrested while in possession of the deceased’s Toyota Corolla car marked: RSH 520 SE, unspecified amount of cash, two phones and other valuables.

He added that a First Bank cheque book, ATM cards, T-shirt and a pair of shoe belonging to late professor were found in the possession of the driver, who was arrested in Jos.

Also recovered from the suspect are a brown bag of the deceased, two blood-stained white and red towels, National Identity card of the deceased and 10 empty sachets of Tramadol tablets.

The police commissioner revealed that the lecturer had planned to travel to Benue on Sept. 14.

“Preliminary investigation pointed at the driver of the deceased, who had only served the lecturer for three weeks, as the mastermind of the heinous crime.

“The command made immediate contact with police commands in Jos, Nasarawa and Benue for assistance, while the DSS and Army in Gombe, Plateau states also search for the fleeing driver.

“After four days of search, the fleeing driver was arrested on Sept. 18 about 4 p.m in Jos, where he (allegedly) attempted to dispose the stolen vehicle,” he said.

Olukolu stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court. 

