Police arrest 7 customs officers for allegedly killing woman

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Badagry Police Station, Mr Samson Akhiromen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the men of customs were arrested for indiscriminately shooting and killing of innocent people.

The Nigeria Police in Badagry, said it had arrested seven customs officers over the killing one Mrs Patience Oni and injuring an innocent man at Forte Oil Filling Station near popular Badagry Roundabout in Lagos state.

According to the DPO, the customs officers, under the code name Anti-flying, were raiding an illegal rice depot near a filling station around 12 noon on Tuesday, when they started shooting.

“They started shooting indiscriminately to scare away traders and residents from the area.

“During the shooting, the bullets from one of the officers hit two people, one died immediately, while the other one is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“The husband of the woman killed is a police inspector serving in Area K Police Station, Morogbo,” he said.

The DPO said that he arrested the officers with his team of officers when the situation was getting out of hand.

He, however, said the arrested officers had been handed over to the SCIID Panti for further investigation and prosecution. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

