Police arrest 4 suspected cult members who specialize in shop break-in

Four suspected cultists aged between 19 and 20 years of age are notorious for various forms of robbery.

Four suspected cultists aged between 19 and 20 years of age are notorious for various forms of robbery.

  • Published:
Police arrest 4 suspected cult members who specialize in shop break-in play

The police have arrested four suspected cultists and will soon charge them to court.

(New Telegraph)

In Benue State, the police have arrested four suspected cult members who specialize in shop break-in and other criminal offenses.

DSP Moses Yamu a spokesperson for the police confirmed this in a report by the New Telegraph.

Officers of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) reportedly apprehended the quartet who are aged between 19 and 20 years old.

Four suspected cultists were caught following a raid by the police.

Four suspected cultists were caught following a raid by the police.

(AP)

 

ALSO READ: Suspected cult member killed while exchanging fire with the police

Yamu disclosed this in a statement given in Makurdi on Tuesday according to more reports.

FSARS agents were able to catch the suspects following a raid carried out a day prior.

According to the New Telegraph, the suspected cultists are going to be charged to court along with others arrested by the police.

