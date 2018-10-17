Four suspected cultists aged between 19 and 20 years of age are notorious for various forms of robbery.
DSP Moses Yamu a spokesperson for the police confirmed this in a report by the New Telegraph.
Officers of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) reportedly apprehended the quartet who are aged between 19 and 20 years old.
Yamu disclosed this in a statement given in Makurdi on Tuesday according to more reports.
FSARS agents were able to catch the suspects following a raid carried out a day prior.
According to the New Telegraph, the suspected cultists are going to be charged to court along with others arrested by the police.