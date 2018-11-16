Police arrest 23 OOU students for yahoo yahoo, 9 are women

news

Two days ago, news also broke about another vice at Olabisi Onabanjo University, where two girls, Bolu and Blessing were fighting over one boy, Saheed.

Yesterday, a story on the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Facebook page reports that another 23 students of Olabisi Onabanjo University and 12 others have been arrested in a raid on a suspected Yahoo yahoo base at №21, Sawmill Road Awa-Ijebu, Ogun State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The arrested ladies have however claimed to either be girlfriends or neighbours of the arrested men, while one claims she schools at the National Open University.

A statement on the Facebook page run by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission reads, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Office has arrested thirty-six suspected internet fraudsters at 21, Sawmill Road Awa-Ijebu, Ogun State.

“The suspected cybercriminals who are between 19 and 37 years of age include 23students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, out of which nine were ladies who allegedly claimed to be girlfriends and or neighbors of some of the suspects; one from the National Open University of Nigeria and twelve others are non-students.

“The Commission got wind of their activities through series of intelligence alleging that the suspected fraudsters engaged in fraudulent activities of obtaining money by false pretenses through sending emails to unsuspecting victims mostly in the United States of America while others were engaged in romance scam on several dating sites.

“At the point of arrest, EFCC operatives recovered over three hundred SIM cards from them. Other items recovered from the suspects include different models and brands of exotic cars, 18 laptops (nine being of Apple brand), 50 telephones (21 iPhones) and two bags of fetish objects (juju) from them.

“Several documents containing false pretenses were also recovered from the suspects.

“Suspects would be charged to court accordingly as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

