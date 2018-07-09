Pulse.ng logo
Police arraign man who allegedly escapes detention

  • Published:
A 25-year-old man, Mohammed Abdullahi, was on Monday brought before a Minna Magistrates’ Court charged with escaping from lawful custody.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Maiyaki, told the court that the accused had escaped from Minna prison where he was in detention, but was later rearrested.

He said that one Adamu Dogonyaro, a prison officer, reported the matter at the police station on June 26 in Minna.
Maiyaki said that the offence contravened Section 173 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor urged the court for an adjournment to enable the police carry out further investigation into the matter.

The accused had pleaded not guilty, and the Magistrate, Mr Hassan Mohammed, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Mohammed adjourned the case till July 17, for mention. 

