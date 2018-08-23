Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arraign “fake pastor” for allegedly raping a woman

In Lagos Police arraign “fake pastor” for allegedly raping a woman

The accused, Micheal Akpan, who resides at 17, Unity Close, Obawole, Iju, a suburb of Lagos is charged with one-count of rape.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
False prophets everywhere play

False prophets everywhere

(Vanguard )

The police on Thursday arraigned a 32- year-old fake pastor  for allegedly raping a woman in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Micheal Akpan, who resides at 17, Unity Close, Obawole, Iju, a suburb of Lagos is charged with one-count of rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 17 at the accused’s residence.

Raji said that the accused pretended to be a pastor and told the complainant, a 29- year -old, who was on her way to work, that he had powers to deliver her from satanic oppression.

He told the court that the accused told the complainant to buy seven bottles of olive oil for cleansing and also told her to meet him in his house later that day.

On getting to the house, he said, the accused shut the door at her and raped her.

Raji added that the complainant reported the case at the police station and the accused was arrested.

The offence, he said contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi -Ajayi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi -Ajayi who also ordered the accused to pay additional N20,000 as part of the bail condition, adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for mention. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Eid-Mubarak 2018 Commando ram escapes the knife on Sallah daybullet
2 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
3 Yahoo Plus 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Christianity, Electricity, Nigeria’s poverty & Daddy Freeze
In Ibadan Police nab suspected ritualist with 3 human skulls
Politics Nigeria's week in pictures: Here are the events that shaped Nigeria from August 6-10, 2018
In Zimbabwe Man shot dead as post-election clashes erupt
Pulse Blogger Funke Adejumo, Daddy Freeze and the hate campaign
Pastor Ibiyeomie Salvation Ministries G.O  offers interesting relationship advice
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze and scenarios for Rev. Funke Adejumo
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze: The Nigerian criticism industry
True Confessions? ‘Evil man’ claims to have used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes fake pastors

Metro

400 homosexuals reconnect to their original form in Ghana
Change Of Heart 400 homosexuals reconnect to their original nature in Ghana
Court Gavel
In Abuja Security guard docked over alleged theft of projector, laptop
Erdal Arikan Huawei Recognizes the Father of Polar Codes, for his Dedication to Basic Research and Exploration
Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash
Eid-Mubarak 2018 Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash