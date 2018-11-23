Police apprehend suspected kidnapper with 4 AK-47 rifles in Zamfara

news

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested a suspected kidnapper, Sani Rabiu, 30, with four AK 47 rifles in Zamfara.

Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the arrest on Friday in Abuja.

He said that other items recovered from the suspect were four empty Ak 47 rifle magazines, a Boxer motorcycle and some charms.

Moshood said that the suspect who shuttled between Sokoto and Zamfara, was arrested by the I-G X-Squad attached to the police special intervention teams deployed in Zamfara.

He said that the suspect was arrested along Gusau-Keita-Tsafe road in Keita village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Moshood said that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to be working with other armed bandits terrorising villages in Sokoto and Zamfara.

He said that further investigation revealed that the suspect belonged to notorious and vicious gang of armed bandits and kidnappers responsible for several attacks in both states.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect who said that it was the first time he was doing such business, revealed that the rifles were sent to him by one Danjuma who was at large.

In a related development, Moshood said that the police command in Zamfara had arrested 65 armed bandits in the state few weeks after attacks on villages in the state.

He said that the command also foiled armed bandits attacks on Hayim-Alhaji village in Tsafe area and recovered two live grenades.

Moshood said that the command equally recovered 24 firearms comprising five AK-47 rifles, 17 locally made firearms and 120 AK 47 ammunitions.

He said that other items recovered included 269 cattle and 109 sheep in Tsafe, which had been handed to their owners.

Moshood said that the operation was ongoing and efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the armed bandit.

He said that all suspects would be arraigned on completion of investigation.