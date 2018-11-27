Play and win a brand new car every month for 500 naira only!

Pulse.ng logo
You know that dream you always have where you see yourself cruising in a cool ride? Well, here is an opportunity to win a brand new saloon car for as low as #500 only!

GiveRaffle is a platform created for players to play and win the grand prize of a brand new car every month including other amazing prizes every day such as gas cookers, refrigerators, generators, laptops and so much more.

The GiveRaffle tickets come in two types - the round ticket and the season ticket. The round ticket cost 200 naira only and that gets you a chance to win lots of fantastic prizes everyday. The season ticket cost 500 naira only and that automatically qualifies you for the daily winnings including the chance to win the grand prize of a brand new car every month.

To play and win these awesome prizes, all you have to do is sign up and purchase a ticket of your choice on the website - www.giveraffle.com.

Daily Draws begin on the 1st of December 2018 where raffle tickets will be drawn and winners will be announced. Increase your chances of winning by Purchasing a ticket before the daily draws begin and you also get an extra ticket for free.

So what are you waiting for? Visit www.giveraffle.com let's play!

 

