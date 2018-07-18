Plastic surgeon Dr Bumbum disappears after patient dies

news

Dr. Denis Furtado, a plastic surgeon popularly known as Dr Bumbum has disappeared after his patient died following a surgery to enhance her buttocks.

According to Metro UK News, the deceased Lilian Calixto became sick and died having received injections from the surgeon.

Calixto, a 46-year-old banker reportedly "wanted to have acrylic fillers injected to increase the size of her buttocks, and a hormone implant to treat symptoms of menopause" but she was not able to get this.

The surgeon is believed to have accidentally injected the product into her artery, leading to a blood clot that ruptured her heart.

A source at the Barra D’Or hospital where Lilian Calixto was taken for treatment confirmed this suspicion to Metro UK.

It was gathered that the girlfriend of the surgeon as well as a nurse who helped him in the operation have been arrested but the chief suspect Dr. Denis Furtado is yet to be found.

“She went on Saturday night and was due to return that night, it was going to be a quick thing.

“She told the family that she was going to have an implant because of the menopause.

“At 8.30am on Sunday, this doctor called me telling me there had been a complication and that they needed someone (for the hospital) to release her body.

“It was the only time I spoke to him, and after that, he disappeared," the victim's husband Osmar Jamberci, told Brazil’s Extra newspaper.

A deformed man whose left leg permanently hangs in the air has enjoyed the goodwill of the Kogi State Government's healthcare initiative which has offered him access to a corrective surgery.

He is now recuperating thanks to the Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens, report says. Luck came his way after a woman named Petra Akinti Onyegbule brought attention to his plight via a Facebook post.

“I saw this young man yesterday in a village near Ugbamaka, Olomaboro local government of Kogi State. I was touched. Is there nothing the medical world can do to his condition? From Barry Idakwo. Lokoja,” she wrote in a post published on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Onyegbule who is a Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, was able to gain the attention of Ahmed Attah, a key member in the government, described as a special assistant on Health to the state governor.

The latter quickly revealed plans to have the challenged man visit a surgeon for treatment.

“I can confirm to you that the young man is being expected in Lokoja today (he was expected Monday and yesterday actually, but the Secretary to his LGA who was supposed to have brought him was held up by some emergencies). Arrangements have already been concluded with the Orthopedic Surgeon who will attend to him once he gets here.

“This young man from Inele is going to be given a new lease on life.

“The Kogi State Health Funds for Indigent Citizens established by Governor Bello is accessible to those who really need it. And those who need it get it irrespective of tribe or religion," Attah disclosed according to reports.

Confirming the success of the procedure, Petra Akinti Onyegbule who expressed delight in a new post brought the light to some of the contributions of the Bello in building the state.