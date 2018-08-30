Pulse.ng logo
Photos of beautiful bride and her bridesmen hijack social media

The marriage is said to be scheduled for tomorrow, and photos of the beautiful lady and her all-male bridesmen looking excited ahead of the D-day has been circulating online and getting reactions.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Photos of beautiful bride and her bridesmen have hijacked social media play

A bride-to-be who is reported to have only male friend chose to use all of them as her bridesmen without any female.

The photos show the bride wearing a white bathroom robe, while the bridesmen are all in blue bathroom robes.

View more photos below:

Photos of beautiful bride and her bridesmen have hijacked social media play
 

Photos of beautiful bride and her bridesmen have hijacked social media play

Photos of beautiful bride and her bridesmen have hijacked social media play
 

