Buying and using condoms is still considered an exclusive preserve of men in certain parts of the world, and that is why a Nigerian lady who claimed to have attempted buying condoms was turned away by a female pharmacist who also claimed it was against her faith to sell condoms to her.

The young woman identified as Rita Fluffy on twitter resorted to the social media platform to share her experience.

She attributed the high rate of Sexually Transmitted Infections in young Nigerians to the stigma that has been attached to condom purchase, especially by women.

Backing her claim with some facts the unhappy woman wrote: 36% of female teenagers in Nigeria have already had a child from unexpected pregnancies and Lagos has the highest rate of gonorrhea in the world but you know let’s teach woodwork instead of sex education.

“Plus gonorrhea is a silent killer in women and it’s a major cause of infertility since it scars your tubes.

“It will barely show up till it’s in its last stages ….tell the young ones this and stop waiting for the doctor to tell them when it’s too late.

“Nigeria is a society that has a stigma with buying condoms ….more for women sef ….I’ll never understand why it’s so wrong to want to have safe sex. Met this whole ass pharmacist that said she couldn’t sell condoms as it’s against her faith.

“As a Nigerian woman if you are going to buy condoms just buy as much as you can at once….nobody will kill you.”

Rita Fluffy’s outburst begs the question of whether she was going to buy female or male condoms.

It is believed that women are uncomfortable with the female condoms and therefore would rather the men would always be the ones to wear condoms.