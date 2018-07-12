Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman

Unimaginable!!! Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman, says it's against her faith

The young woman identified as Rita Fluffy on twitter resorted to the social media platform to share her experience.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman play

Buying and using condoms is still considered an exclusive preserve of men in certain parts of the world, and that is why a Nigerian lady who claimed to have attempted buying condoms was turned away by a female pharmacist who also claimed it was against her faith to sell condoms to her.

The young woman identified as Rita Fluffy on twitter resorted to the social media platform to share her experience.

She attributed the high rate of Sexually Transmitted Infections in young Nigerians to the stigma that has been attached to condom purchase, especially by women.

Backing her claim with some facts the unhappy woman wrote: 36% of female teenagers in Nigeria have already had a child from unexpected pregnancies and Lagos has the highest rate of gonorrhea in the world but you know let’s teach woodwork instead of sex education.

Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman play

 

READ MORE:  Man sues authorities over condom burst

“Plus gonorrhea is a silent killer in women and it’s a major cause of infertility since it scars your tubes.
“It will barely show up till it’s in its last stages ….tell the young ones this and stop waiting for the doctor to tell them when it’s too late.

“Nigeria is a society that has a stigma with buying condoms ….more for women sef ….I’ll never understand why it’s so wrong to want to have safe sex. Met this whole ass pharmacist that said she couldn’t sell condoms as it’s against her faith.

“As a Nigerian woman if you are going to buy condoms just buy as much as you can at once….nobody will kill you.”

Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman play

Pharmacist refuses to sell condoms to woman play

 

Rita Fluffy’s outburst begs the question of whether she was going to buy female or male condoms.

It is believed that women are uncomfortable with the female condoms and therefore would rather the men would always be the ones to wear condoms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet
3 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet

Related Articles

That's Right! Man sues former teachers for teaching him X + Y = 23
Pathetic Woman dumps lover after discovering his Porsche Cayenne car was fake

Metro

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"
Excellence Awards Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"
In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
VSKIT to share N100 million in the battle of talents
VSKIT Video app to share N100 million in "the battle of talents"
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people
Not Safe Outside Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons