Petrol tanker kills 4 people drinking in a beer parlour

Four individuals sitting in a beer parlour have been reported dead after a petrol tanker rammed into the beer parlour in Rivers State.

According to a report by Punch, the sad incident occurred in Rumuapara community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The four persons, who are yet to be identified by the Police command in Rivers, reportedly died on the spot after the tanker jammed the beer parlour on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

It was also reported that the tanker was heading for Eleme Refinery to load petroleum product, when it breaks failed and skidded off the road and rammed into the beer parlour at about 3:45 PM.

