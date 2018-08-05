Pulse.ng logo
Petrol tanker kills 4 people drinking in a beer parlour

The four persons, who are yet to be identified by the Police command in Rivers, reportedly died on the spot after the tanker jammed the beer parlour.

Petrol tanker kills 4 people drinking in a beer parlour play

(Punch)

Four individuals sitting in a beer parlour have been reported dead after a petrol tanker rammed into the beer parlour in Rivers State.

According to a report by Punch, the sad incident occurred in Rumuapara community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The four persons, who are yet to be identified by the Police command in Rivers, reportedly died on the spot after the tanker jammed the beer parlour on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

It was also reported that the tanker was heading for Eleme Refinery to load petroleum product, when it breaks failed and skidded off the road and rammed into the beer parlour at about 3:45 PM.

play (Punch)

ALSO READ: "Foolishness" kills Lagosians in Berger tanker fire

Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving petrol tanker explosion

A picture showing a woman while she was breastfeeding her baby has inspired emotions showing pity on Instagram.

The pair are reportedly victims of a fuel tanker explosion which occurred in Zing, Taraba State, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Fuel tanker explosion. play

Fuel tanker explosion.

(Logbaby)

 

Both were captured on a hospital bed while the infant, wrapped in a bandage like its mother, sucked from her bossom.

