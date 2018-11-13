PEDABO walk for mental wellness

news

Foremost indigenous Accounting firm Pedabo is currently celebrating 20 years of excellent service delivery in Nigeria. Pedabo whose business focus is Tax, Audit and Advisory is also an independent member of Morison KSi, a global association of leading accounting firms in over 80 countries.

As part of the Pedabo series of activities in celebration of their 20th Anniversary, The firm led by their Managing Partners took to the street to sensitize the public on the awareness of Mental wellness as a way of giving back to the society and helping the Government create an Awareness.

The issue of Mental Healthy in Nigeria has generated growing concern over the rising incident of mental health problem among Nigerian youths where one in five youths stand a risk of having mental health issues.

This awareness was to address the need for everyone to be watchful of Depression, anxiety and other forms of disorder at home and at workplaces as it is a medical condition characterized by persistent sadness and loss of interest in activities that one previously found enjoyable.

The guest speaker Dr. Mamunah Kadiri Yusuf, a multiple Award winning Mental Health Physician and Advocate. Stressed the need to show concern for others dealing with mental illness while delivering a speech on “Dealing with Depression” she enlightened the participants on depression, anxiety and other form of disorder and encourage them to seek help as it is a medical conditions that should be properly taken care of. She also highlighted some Tips on how to know when someone close to us is depressed.

Pedabo also made available to the public a Consultants/medical Helpdesk from the Pinnacle Medical Services, Nigeria’s leading and foremost Psychology and Mental health clinic prominent in the application of innovative clinical approaches in the management/treatment of a wide range of psychological, emotional, and behavioural related disorders.

The Walk around the Lekki/ VI axis ended at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. Highlight of the event was the Cutting of cakes in celebration of Mr. Albert Folorunsho, the Managing Consultant of Pedabo whose birthday was same day as the event.

See more photos…

This is a featured post