Foremost indigenous and Nigeria market leading Accounting firm, Pedabo celebrated their 20 Anniversary in a grand style at the prestigious Eko Hotel and suits yesterday 23 of November, 2018.

Present at occasion was the Executive Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler and the immediate past ICAN President, Mr. Ismaila Zakari among other high profile dignitaries.

The Keynote speaker was the executive Governor of Edo State, whose paper delivery was on Succession planning.

He reminded the partners that succession planning in an organization is different from just hiring a staff when he stated that “when recruiting, recruit someone who can replace you” Succession planning is all about leadership.

He congratulated Pedabo on their 20 year of excellent service delivery.

The Managing Partner of Pedabo, Mr. Albert Folorunsho expressed his gratitude to all their longstanding clients for believing in them as an indigenous firm, he also thanked other stakeholders for their support and finally appreciated his staff for their dedication and commitment.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to their long serving clients and cutting of the official cake to mark the 20years milestone.

