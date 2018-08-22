Pulse.ng logo
Paul Adefarasin hosts Other Pastors at Spirit of Life Conference 2018

Grace is that divine lift that gives you the edge, the advantage and the empowerment to do more than your natural capacity and proficiency can!

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In this world almost everyone is working hard to achieve an end, you need something extra to distinguish you. Going through the annals of time and history, people who have done the impossible - stopped the mouth of lions, conquered kingdoms and carried out exploits have been endued with GRACE from God.

But there is an even greater dimension - What then is that next level? Surely it's GREATER GRACE!

This September join Pastor Creflo Dollar, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Pastor Ransom Bello and Conference Host, Paul Adefarasin at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki for the Spirit Life Conference 2018 as they minister and share on the theme "Greater Grace!"

play

 

Music ministration will be by Donnie McClurkin, Vicki Yohe and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC).

The Conference which begins on Wednesday the 5th of September 2018 will hold from 5pm - 8pm weekly (till Friday the 7th) and then continue on Saturday 8th September 2018 by 10am. The Spirit Life Conference will conclude with a Super Celebration Service at 8am on Sunday 9th September 2018.

Grace sets you apart; GREAT GRACE sets you ahead! See you there!

 

