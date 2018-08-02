Pulse.ng logo
Pastors can't do nothing as as whirlwind scatters crusade

A whilrwind became a headache for some church goers who were planning to have a crusade. The weather element ruined an arrangement made for sitting.

  • Published:

In Ukambani, Kenya, a strong wind has disrupted a church crusade held on an open ground.

A video shared on YouTube captures a whirlwind as it navigated the breadth of the venue where some Christians were to be gathered.

As if with a mind of its own, the wind blew the chairs reserved for sitting like a light object until they lied face down.

Members of a church scamper for safety as a whirlwind crashes their crusade.

(YouTube)

 

ALSO READ: "Spirit of Beersheba" sends female messenger to seduce Catholic priests

If it is X-Files, this is one mystery to solve for Agent Fox Mulder and his partner Dana Scully.

In the clip, members who have already taken their positions were made to vacate their seat for fear of being blown by the wind.

