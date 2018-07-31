Pulse.ng logo
Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident

Rest In Peace Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident

The family from Nachi, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State were reportedly on their way to church on Sunday June 10 when the unfortunate incident occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha road.

Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident play

A Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, ThankGod Ifeanyi Onyia from Nigeria, his wife and five children were reportedly laid to rest on Friday following their passing in a fatal accident their vehicle was involved in on their way to church.

The family from Nachi, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State were reportedly on their way to church on Sunday June 10 when the unfortunate incident occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha road.

In a burial ceremony held on Friday, July 27, the entire family of seven was buried amidst tears and mourning.

The incident involved a Toyota car with registration number CM960FKJ and Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU75YY, belonging to a mass transit company.

Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident play

 

Spokesman for Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu who confirmed the incident to the media said the “two vehicles collided.”

The burial ceremony was well attended by church members and other dignitaries from distant places, due to the sad manner in which the entire family had perished.

Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident play

Pastor, wife and five children die in a fatal accident play
