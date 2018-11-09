news

Nigerian pastors are known for motivational speeches, cringe-worthy but humorous metaphors and intense analogies and they are at it again. This time, it is the usual pre-marriage counseling in churches at wedding sermons.

While marriage isn’t always a bed of roses and newlyweds need as much guidance as they can get to ensure they know the realistic boundaries of marriage and the tips to keep the romance burning, some of the words of advice and guidance can be a little extreme.

Nonetheless, the idea of counseling needs explicit tones at times, crazy metaphors also help. While these are all compelling arguments, Pulse will let you make your own judgment on this video posted by one Jefferson Uwoghiren on his Facebook page yesterday, November 8, 2018.

In the video, a female Pastor was delivering a sermon at a wedding ceremony on how to live during a marriage and especially on the necessity of a healthy sex life when she said, “Regular sex is another thing that is going to build your home, as from today I don’t want to hear I am tired. For the next one month, you should be firing every day. Look here my sister after food for a man is sex.

“I am telling you the reality. I think he has paid your bride price, he is the owner of your body, and everything from your head to toe belongs to this man. So anything he wants to browse you have to open the computer.”

