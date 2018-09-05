Pulse.ng logo
Pastor says he was tempted to rape 7-year-old daughter

Insanity or Incest? Pastor confessed to raping his 7-year-old daughter

A self-acclaimed pastor has been arrested for raping his 7-year-old daughter.

A self-acclaimed pastor has been arrested for raping his 7-year-old daughter.

A pastor has confessed to raping his 7-year-old daughter because he was tempted by her body.

The pastor, who was identified as Daniel Udoh and the founder of "Jesus is a Barrister Church," was paraded by the Cross Rivers State Police Command in Akapabuyo, Calabar.

ALSO READ: My 13-year-old daughter's beauty made me sleep with her - Dad

Meanwhile, the victim is reportedly receiving treatment for the injuries sustained from the act in an undisclosed medical facility in the state.

Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years

In Sagamu, Ogun State, a lady has been forced to report her father to the police after eight years of having sex with her.

According to police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect Julius Ochim began having sexual intercourse with the victim shortly after his wife's passing in the year 2009.

The police rep confirmed that Ochim who is 45 years old, started having issues with his daughter as soon as she revealed interest to marry a love interest.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse.

