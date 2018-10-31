Stop looking for a relationship if your buttocks is stinking, Pastor rebukes women

news

Personal hygiene is a must irrespective of you who are or where you find yourself. And that is why this pastor has chosen to admonish women who walk around with smelly arses.

This viral video has us perplexed as we cannot fathom what should have aggravated the man of God to deliver such a sermon during church service. He says and I quote, “… a lot of women walk about with ‘stinking’ buttocks looking for relationships and getting married with ‘stinking’ buttocks.”

He says that such women should properly clean themselves and take care of their bum. Well, I think his advice works both ways. Everyone needs to practice personal hygiene for we do not live in a vacuum.

