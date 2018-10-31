Pulse.ng logo
Pastor rebukes women who have stinking buttocks

Stop looking for a relationship if your buttocks is stinking, Pastor rebukes women

A pastor revealed that a lot of women with smelly buttocks are walking about town. He also cautioned them to clean up properly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stop looking for a relationship if your buttocks is stinking, Pastor rebukes women play

Pastor

Personal hygiene is a must irrespective of you who are or where you find yourself. And that is why this pastor has chosen to admonish women who walk around with smelly arses.

This viral video has us perplexed as we cannot fathom what should have aggravated the man of God to deliver such a sermon during church service. He says and I quote, “… a lot of women walk about with ‘stinking’ buttocks looking for relationships and getting married with ‘stinking’ buttocks.”

READ ALSO: Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju

He says that such women should properly clean themselves and take care of their bum. Well, I think his advice works both ways. Everyone needs to practice personal hygiene for we do not live in a vacuum.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Oh Uncle

A post shared by #CHILDRENPRESIDENT (@therealfunnyface) on

 

