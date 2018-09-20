news

A South African pastor who made his congregants drink JIK bleach during his service last week is likely to be in trouble as police have urged affected members to come forward and lodge complaints to enable them investigate the matter.

Pastor Ruffus Phala, of Ark Centre Ministry in Makgodu Village, Limpopo, South Africa received a lot of backlash in 2016 when he made his members drink Dettol, but this time round, he has gone a notch higher.

He is reported to have told Daily Sun that he was capable of turning JIK bleach into the blood of Jesus, and he did.

“Yes, it was Jik before I made the declaration. But after I declared it to be the blood of Jesus Christ it means it’s no longer Jik so it won’t harm anyone who consumes it,” Pastor Ruffus Phala said.

Meanwhile, just as in 2016 when the man of God made his congregants drink Dettol, he is currently at the receiving end of condemnations across South Africa.

Chairwoman of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the pastor’s action is only aimed at gaining cheap popularity.

He is quoted as saying: “A true man of God will not do such.

“We’ll be meeting with the religious umbrellas on Thursday to have a conversation about such acts. “We want them to stand up and say, ‘Not in our God’s name.”