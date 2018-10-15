Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering

Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering

Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offering

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A pastor by name Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur has been drowned by the heavy down pour in Apapam a town in Kyebi in the Eastern region.

The church had a mega crusade on Wednesday and Thursday so they made some good offering from the members, unfortunately, the monies were all stored in the offertory bowl and was supposed to be taken to the bank on Friday.

However, Thursday night, it rained heavy and the whole town was flooded, peoples room were flooded.

Unfortunately, the flood got into Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur’s church and destroyed everything.

READ ALSO: Zongo men are super powerful and last longer in bed – Health expert tells ladies

The flood also took away the church’s offertory bowl .

In a bid to rescue the offertory bowl, Rev. Issac Assiamah Arthur was said to have drowned in the flood.

Residents in the town later found his body few meters from his house and deposited it at the morgue pending autopsy.

They lodged a complaint to the police in Kyebi who have began investigations .

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is...bullet

Metro

2018 Bloggers Summit: Bringing Nigerian bloggers together
Here for the journey
Here for the journey
Tenant bites landlord's lips off despite owing unpaid rent
Cannibal Tenant Landlord's lips bitten off by debtor tenant's wife
Anita Akapson: IGP orders investigation, arrest of policemen
IGP orders investigation into Anita Akapson's killing, and arrest of all the policemen involved
X
Advertisement