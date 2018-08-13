Pastor dies after being raped in Rivers State

news

An Assistant Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church has reportedly been killed unknown men in her home in Ikom, Cross River state.

According to Daily Post, Pastor Esther Neji was "allegedly overpowered and raped to death at her apartment."

In a sad statement, Rev Solomon Ajuk, a Presbyter in the Ikom District of Assemblies Of God Nigeria said, “We only discovered that since Sunday we’ve not seen her. On getting to her House we perceived an offensive Odour with her door still locked.

He continues, “We contacted the police who came and we forced the door open only to see her lying between the parlor and her room with a pool of blood on her bed. Her forehead had a wound where she was hit. A wrapper was on her neck, her pant was carelessly thrown suggesting that she was raped and killed. That’s the police preliminary investigation.”

While reports also claim her house was scattered upon discovering her body, indicating a struggle, Mr Aluyi Abdul-Azeez, the Divisional Police Officer of Ikom Police Station confirmed her cause of death as rape via a struggle.

While alive she was Assistant Pastor to Rev. Elias Apieson, and was engaged. Ikom police have also opened an investigation into her death.